Environmental activists push back against proposed abattoir in Prince Edward County

A group of environmental activists believe that a plan to build an abbatoir in PEC is not in the county’s best interest.

Canadian businessman Frank Stronach, founder of Magna International, currently owns 3,000 acres of land at 191 Hill Top Road in Prince Edward County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Stronach proposed the county’s agricultural advisory committee use that land to build an abattoir.

If approved, Stronach’s proposal will use the bulk of this land to operate a 10,000-square-foot meat processing plant for organically-fed beef. This would allow for Stronach to provide organic grass-fed meat across Ontario.

Stronach is also proposing a pipeline and pumping station be installed to draw water from Lake Ontario in order to operate the abattoir.

However, the South Shore Joint Initiative group disagrees with Stronach’s plan, saying it’s important to preserve the land, not industrialize it.

“I do think it’s very important to point out that we have so few pieces of undeveloped land along the north shore of Lake Ontario,” said Cheryl Anderson, vice-president of SSJI.

“We’re pro the environment. It comes to the question of location. This is not the right location,” says John Hirsch, the organization’s president.

In a statement to Global News, Stronach said, “I believe in biodiversity and naturally in producing organic foods. And our cattle operation would be in harmony with nature.

“And when it comes down to animals our foremost principle is no pain, no stress, no hormones, no antibiotics, no GMO and free range.”

Currently, it is not known when Stronach’s proposal will move forward. However, a spokesperson for the county says he has yet to file a formal application.