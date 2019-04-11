Neighbour’s clash with meat processing plant in B.C. Interior continues

On Monday, veterinarian and neighbour, Teresa Jacobson, accused KML meat processors of improper practices.

The very next day, the Ministry of the Environment showed up at the Westwold plant.

That visit was followed by a major cleanup of the property, prompting a verbal confrontation between Jacobson and KML general manager Brian Read.

Complaints about the operations at KML have come to a boil

It started Monday when Jacobson, who lives next door to the Westwold slaughterhouse, called Global News about a severed cow leg she found on her property.

Jacobson said she knew exactly where it came from.

Global News spoke to Read, who claimed KML had done nothing wrong and always disposed of animal waste products by the book.

“It all goes to a rendering facility who composts the product,” Read said.

But a lot has happened since the first visit on Monday. The very next day, Jacobson caught images of front-end loaders, bulldozers, and workers and the KML property.

As it turns out, the ministry visited the plant on Tuesday. In a statement to Global News, it said KML Meat Processors had what it called “a minor issue of compliance with their waste discharge authorization.”

Suddenly, a major cleanup of the grounds was underway. As Jacobson recorded the cleanup, she ended up in an exchange with Read.

“You don’t think we should harvest these animals humanely here?” Read said.

“I do think you should harvest these animals humanely” replied Jacobson. “But I also think you should dispose of their waste products in a bio-secure manner.”

“Which we do,” responded Read. “That’s what we do now, right now.”

To which Jacobson asked, “then how is that I ended up with a cow’s leg on my field that’s pretty fresh?”

One of Jacobson’s photos shows a worker carrying what appears to be an animal skull.

Read became the new GM at KML in January this year. He denies any wrongdoing since he started, but he’s aware of the plant’s checkered past.

“I’ve seen evidence of abuse, and I’ve taken it serious,” Read said. “Whenever I see something, I react to it.”

When asked about improper practices while the plant is under his watch Read said: “it won’t happen, I won’t tolerate it.”

As for Jacobson, she says the cleanup effort is proof that something needed cleaning up.

“They said there was nothing there,” she said. “What are they cleaning up?”

Read, in an effort to improve the relationship between KML and the surrounding areas, has invited anyone who is concerned to come to talk to him.

Read said to anyone with concerns, “please drop in any time.”