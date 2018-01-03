Saskatchewan meat processor fined for trafficking wild meat

A Saskatchewan meat processor has been fined after pleading guilty to trafficking wild meat.

Conservation officers started investigating the meat shop on the Star City Hutterite Colony in 2014.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan man handed lifetime hunting ban

It was alleged that high volumes of migratory bird meat, mainly geese, was coming into the shop than could be used by residents.

Officers believed the wild meat was being processed into jerky and sausage and said that on five occasions up to Sept. 2017, they were able to buy wild goose meat.

The manager of Star City Produce and Meats, David Tschetter, was given verbal and written warnings by conservation officers that it was illegal to sell wild goose meat before being charged under the Migratory Birds Convention Act.

Tschetter, 56, recently pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking charges in Melfort provincial court and was fined $11,500.

He was also ordered to process 159 kilograms of seized goose meat into sausage to be given to food banks in the Melfort area.

READ MORE: 2 Saskatchewan men fined for illegal moose hunting

Ministry of Environment officials said the trafficking of wildlife meat, which is prevalent on social media sites and through illegal dealers, threatens local wildlife populations and takes opportunities away from legitimate hunters.

Suspected violations can be reported by contacting Saskatchewan Turn in Poachers at 1-800-667-7561.