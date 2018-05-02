Alberta man charged with illegally selling horses to slaughterhouse
RCMP have charged a southern Alberta man who they allege sold two stolen horses to a slaughterhouse.
Police were notified by the animals’ owner on April 28 that the horses were sold without the owner’s consent.
Mounties said the owner had been boarding two horses at a Stirling, Alta. area farm for the past five years, but was notified on April 9 that she would have to relocate the animals by month’s end.
On April 28, the owner’s daughter went to pick up the animals, when police say she was told by a man that he had sold the horses.
RCMP allege the horses were transported to a Fort Macleod, Alta. processing facility, where a man falsified a livestock manifest and Equine Information Document indicating he was the lawful owner of the horses.
The horses were sold to the plant and processed.
Wayne Jubb is charged with theft, trafficking stolen property and uttering forged documents. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on May 23.
