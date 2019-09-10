Second man charged in targeted northeast Calgary shooting

The Calgary Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit has charged a second man in connection with a shooting in the Temple neighbourhood earlier this summer.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near 32 Avenue and 64 Street N.E., at around 9:30 p.m. on July 31.

When officers arrived the suspects had already fled the scene, police said. No one was injured in the shooting, which investigators believe was targeted.

Investigators were able to identify one of the men involved with the help of CCTV video. In August, police charged Ahmed Hassan Rakka, aged 23, with seven firearms offences.

Nearly a month later, a second man was arrested in relation to the shooting.

Alemayehu Aman, aged 22, of Calgary has been charged with five firearms offences, including discharging a firearm with intent and possession of an unlicensed prohibited weapon.

Aman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper with the CPS Guns & Gangs Unit said addressing the increased violence and shootings in northeast Calgary is a priority for police.

“Shooting investigations are complex and can often take months to lay charges, which is why receiving information from the public is critical,” he said. “Sometimes even the smallest piece of information is exactly what investigators are missing.

“This shooting happened in a busy public area and our investigators were committed to ensuring that anyone involved was held accountable.”

