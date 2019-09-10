Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Fort McMurray

A 17-year-old boy is dead following a crash in Fort McMurray over the weekend.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to a single-vehicle collision on Gravelstone Road in Fort McMurray.

Police said a car with three people inside veered off the road and ran into a house. RCMP said there were people inside the house at the time, and they were escorted out by fire crews before police arrived. Most of the damage to the home was done to the front porch area, police said.

A 17-year-old passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said he was from Athabasca.

The 22-year-old man driving the car suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Edmonton, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday.

The other passenger — a 21-year-old man — suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS crews.

The crash also ruptured a gas line in the area, which forced the evacuation of several area homes while crews worked on the repairs.

RCMP said all possible factors related the crash remain under investigation.

