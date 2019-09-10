Pair arrested, over $10K worth of drugs seized in Cambridge bust

Two men were arrested and over $10,000 worth of drugs were seized during an arrest in Cambridge on Saturday.

Waterloo Regional Police say that they were called to Grand Avenue South in Cambridge for a report the men were loitering.

Upon arrival, police say they recognized that one of the men was wanted on outstanding warrants.

They say they arrested both men and seized $4,800 worth of suspected fentanyl, approximately $6,600 worth of suspected methamphetamine and approximately $625 of suspected crack cocaine.

A 35-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with numerous drug-related offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 40-year-old Cambridge man was charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants.