Police extend $50K reward offer for information related to fatal 2016 Liberty Village shooting

Toronto police have extended an offer of a $50,000 reward for information related to a 2016 shooting in Liberty Village that left a 26-year-old father dead.

Police announced the extension — effective until Sept. 10, 2020 — during a press conference Tuesday. They also released a composite sketch of a potential suspect.

He is described by police as a man between the ages of 18 and 22 years old who has a dark complexion and stands between five feet 11 inches and six feet tall. The suspect has a slim build with braided hair, possibly in cornrows, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a black printed logo on it.

Police were called to the area of Liberty Street and Mowat Avenue in front of the Forty2 Supperclub on Sept. 11, 2016, at around 4:04 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Authorities said Kiesingar Gunn was leaving a birthday party at the club with family and friends when he spotted an altercation involving someone he knew.

Police said Gunn then exited the vehicle he was in and approached the argument, at which time shots were fired and he was struck by a bullet.

Gunn was taken to hospital in serious condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said they do not believe Gunn was the intended target of the shooting.

“Investigators are hoping that by extending this reward, it will give an incentive for someone who witnessed the incident and can identify the suspect to come forward,” a press release said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Chief @marksaunderstps has approved an extension of the existing $50,000 reward that expires today. Now effective until Sept 10th, 2020. Anyone with info leading to the arrest & conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Kiesingar GUNN will be eligible for the reward pic.twitter.com/5IE7X9LxoD — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) September 10, 2019