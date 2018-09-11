Police offer $50K reward in 2016 fatal shooting in Liberty Village

Police are offering up to $50,000 for information into the shooting death of a 26-year-old man two years ago in the Liberty Village area of Toronto.
Toronto police said the victim, identified as Kiesingar Gunn, was shot on Sept. 11, 2016, around 4 a.m. in front of the “Forty 2 Supperclub” at Liberty Street and Mowat Avenue.
Authorities said the man was taken to hospital in serious condition but later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators have said the victim was not believed to be the intended target.
Police said the suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 22 years of age, between five-feet-11-inches to six-feet tall, with a slim build, braided hair, possibly in cornrows.
He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with black prints or a logo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
