NDG residents blame bike path for traffic nightmare as school starts again

Some residents in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood say they are already sick and tired of traffic now that school has started again.

Drivers insist the commute on Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue has become a nightmare, with the streets looking more like a parking lot during the morning rush hour.

There is currently one lane on Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue dedicated to cars, while the other is reserved for cyclists — and some commuters say that bike lane is to blame for the idling traffic.

“It used to be two lanes. Now, there’s a bike lane so it’s only one lane,” says Jennifer Litvack, an NDG resident. “Given all the congestion everywhere else around here, it’s impossible.”

NDG officials tell Global News the avenue has always been a one lane street, even though residents often drove side-by-side before the bike path was expanded.

This isn’t the first time a bike path has caused controversy in NDG.

Earlier this month, residents were upset to find out that 18 parking spots would be removed on Fielding Avenue in order to complete a bike path extension.

People who live near the busy street argued that simple tasks like grocery shopping are a nightmare, especially for seniors and people with reduced mobility.

However, borough officials have reiterated their main priority is safety as they follow a city-wide policy to connect bike paths.

“[It’s] one of those times of year where we’re asking everyone to join us in taking a deep breath. We will get through it, we do every year,” said borough Coun. Christian Arseneault.

“We’re convinced this is the path we need to take because of the climate crisis.”

The borough of NDG says it is currently working on a study to evaluate the effectiveness of the new safety measures it is implementing.

