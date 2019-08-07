Canada
August 7, 2019 2:52 pm
Updated: August 7, 2019 2:54 pm

3-week old garbage pileup is stinking up NDG street

By Brittany Henriques Global News

For residents in NDG a large pile of garbage has been growing in size and smell for over a week now with no action from the borough. As Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines explains, residents aren’t happy with the trashy situation.

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce resident Judy Reyees has had a garbage pileup near her home at the corner of Oxford and Sherbrooke streets for more than a month.

Residents are complaining the mountain of trash has been piling up since moving day on July 1 and has yet to be picked up.

The garbage is filled with miscellaneous items such as a mattress, multiple cabinets and what looks like a Christmas tree.

Neighbours of the pile said it has been growing in size and the stench is becoming unbearable.

“It’s gross. On a hot day, it’s even worse,” said Reyees. “I have a small dog. We cannot walk on our sidewalk because of how gross it is.”

Sarah Koch agrees, saying the pile has attracted “lots of flies.”

“It’s not the nicest thing to get home to at the end of the day especially when the last spot is right next to it,” she said.

Residents say they have filed three complaints with the borough about the issue. They said they can’t understand why the mountain of trash has not been removed during scheduled garbage pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays.

 

“Every time someone calls and opens a file they say they are aware they open a file it’s urgent and nothing happens,” said Reyees. “I feel bad for whomever has to pick this up but they let it get to this.”

The Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough said it is aware of the problem but did not explain why the trash is still there and why it hasn’t been picked up.

“I’m curious why they are not picking it up. I hope they pick it up soon,” said Koch.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger-Haines

