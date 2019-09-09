Four youths hit with BB guns at Winnipeg school

Four youth escaped serious injury after being hit with BB guns at a North End school Sunday.

It happened at Champlain School on Church Avenue where the four victims, aged between 11-16, were in the rear schoolyard Sunday afternoon and were approached by five to seven male suspects.

The suspects began firing at the youths, hitting all four of them, before fleeing on foot.

The victims were not students of the school, but a police resource officers was on hand all day to assist staff and answer any questions.

Anyone with information can contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.