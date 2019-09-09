Former Edmonton junior high school teacher charged with sexual assault

A former teacher at Londonderry Junior High School in northeast Edmonton has been charged with sexual assault.

In June, police said they received a complaint of a man providing alcohol to a minor and later sexually assaulting her.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Robert Liam McGee, 29, was charged with sexual assault, police said in a media release Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Edmonton teacher charged with sexual assault

McGee has been a teacher at the junior high school for the last two years, police said. Because of this, the Edmonton Police Service is investigating to determine whether there are any other possible victims.

Edmonton Public Schools said Monday it is aware of the investigation and said McGee is no longer employed by the district.

“Ensuring our students are safe while they are in our care is a responsibility we take very seriously; student safety is our top priority,” read a statement from Edmonton Public Schools.

“We will cooperate with the Edmonton Police Service as they carry out their investigation. ”

Edmonton Public Schools declined further comment.

READ MORE: Former central Alberta high school teacher pleads guilty to child luring

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.