Traffic
September 9, 2019 5:43 pm

SUV slams into Municipality of Port Hope greeting sign off Highway 401

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A SUV crashed into the Municipality of Port Hope greeting sign on Monday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP
A man has been charged with careless driving after a SUV crashed into a greeting sign off Highway 401 in Port Hope on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., emergency services responded to a collision on the highway in the Port Hope area near the Cranberry Road overpass.

OPP say the vehicle veered off the eastbound lanes, then travelled up an embankment and slammed into a concrete base holding up a welcoming sign to the Municipality of Port Hope.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

OPP tweeted around 3:45 p.m. that the male driver was charged with careless driving. No name was released.

