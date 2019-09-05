Omemee teen charged in March collision that killed Peterborough woman
An Omemee teen has been charged with careless driving causing death following a collision in Peterborough in mid-March.
Around 6:30 p.m., a large pickup truck and a car collided at the intersection of Lansdowne Street and Roger Neilson Way.
Police say Josie Lemaire, 55, of Peterborough, suffered injuries that resulted in her death.
On Thursday morning, police said an 18-year-old male has been charged with the following Highway Traffic act charges:
- Careless driving causing death
- Red light – failure to stop
- Operating an unsafe vehicle
- Defective braking system
- Overweight vehicle – violating permit
- Insecure load
- Improper muffler
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 28.
Police did not release the name of the accused.
