Shooting threat made to Kitchener high school

Cameron Heights CI says it learned of a social media post which threatened a shooting at the school on Tuesday.

In a post on the school’s website, principal Ray Teed wrote, “On Friday, our staff were made aware of a social media post that was threatening in nature. The message stated, ‘I’m shooting up the school September 10.’”

He says they contacted Waterloo Regional Police immediately upon learning of the post.

“It is unacceptable to make threats, written or verbal, towards anyone,” he continued. “No matter the intention, we take any intimidation or threat of violence seriously and the authors of these threats need to understand that they will be held accountable.”

Police say they are investigating the matter and are working to identify the author of the post.

Teed says officers are expected to be at the school on Tuesday and that there may be a limited number of access points to Cameron Heights CI.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.