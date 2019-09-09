Police investigating report of shots fired in Westphal

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence in Westphal, N.S., Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the residence on Auburn Drive just before 6 a.m.

Officers arrived to find four people in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

The residence sustained minor damages, police say.

Police did not say whether charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.