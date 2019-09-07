58-year-old man dies after boat overturns in Shortt’s Lake, N.S.

Colchester District RCMP responded to a fatal boating incident in Colchester County, N.S. Friday.

Police said two men were in a canoe on Shorrt’s Lake when the boat overturned – only one man made it to the surface.

Officials said the initial investigation found that after the canoe tipped, one man swam safely to shore while the other stayed with the boat.

Although a local woman on a paddleboard tried to help save him, the second man was not able stay afloat, police said.

The body of a 58-year-old man from Truro was recovered by the RCMP with the help of Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. His identity was not released.

Police said personal flotation devices were in the canoe but were not in use. The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

