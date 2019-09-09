Peterborough County OPP lay 4 impaired driving charges over weekend

Peterborough County OPP laid four impaired driving charges over the weekend.

On Friday at around 2:30 p.m., OPP say officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 7 and stopped a vehicle on Ashburnham Drive in Peterborough. Police say the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

READ MORE: Tip from public leads to arrest for impaired driving in Lindsay: police

Jacqueline Walsh, 60, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 26.

On Saturday at around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Lynch’s Rock Road in Douro-Dummer Township. Police say the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Jeffrey Mcilmoyle, 50, of Douro-Dummer Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operation while impaired by alcohol.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 3.

OPP also stopped a vehicle on Chemong Road in Selwyn Township at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Police allege the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Frederick Coupland, 24, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, operation while impaired by alcohol, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a red light.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of driving with 4 times the legal limit of alcohol: police

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 8.

Then, around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle on Centre Line in Selwyn Township, and officers reportedly determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Laurie Cruise, 54, of Uxbridge, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operation while impaired by alcohol.

She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 8.

WATCH: A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street