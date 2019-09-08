Tech issue affecting debit vendor leaves some Canadians unable to make purchases

Some customers across Canada had trouble taking out money from ATMs and buying items in-store or online Sunday in what Interac described as a vendor service issue.

READ MORE: When it comes to online security, Canadian millennials are dropping the ball: TD

Adrienne Vaughan, Interac’s manager of external communications, told Global News in an email that the Interac debit network was still functional but it was a vendor that was experiencing the “connectivity issues.”

“The Interac debit network is functioning normally, however one of our vendors is experiencing connectivity issues that are impacting their service. We are working with the vendor to resolve the issue,” said Vaughan.

READ MORE: This is the mind-boggling amount of money Canadians pay in bank fees

The extent of the service issue and how many customers were affected is unknown, but the service outage appears to be widespread.

“There isn’t one specific area that has been impacted,” Vaughan said. “As it is a vendor issue, we don’t have the details of concentrated areas that are impacted.”

Some customers took to social media to express their frustration, with many indicating that their credit union debit cards were the ones that were affected.

Apparently credit unions are down across the country — Sara (@Saucy204) September 8, 2019

No reply from @INTERAC ? Tried two separate credit union debit cards at two stores. Very disappointing. — Darcie (@Darcie_Rae9) September 8, 2019

Wow all credit unions are down?! Can’t access my bank accounts today so far ATM or Interac #creditunion — Amie L. (@amieinwpg) September 8, 2019

A few credit unions also took to social media to say that their Interac debit, online payment and Apple pay systems were down.

#ACUMemberNews: please be advised that Interac Debit, Interac Online Payments & Apple Pay are currently experiencing service interruptions across Canada. We’re working with our partners to bring the services back to full working order. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Assiniboine CU (@MyAssiniboine) September 8, 2019

We are currently experiencing ATM, @INTERAC Point of Sale and online payment issues as @Everlink_Inc is experiencing a power outage. We will advise when power has been restored. Sorry for any inconvenience. — PenFinancial CU (@PenFinancial) September 8, 2019

SERVICE NOTICE: Everlink is experiencing a widespread problem that is currently being investigated. This outage means that ATM and Point of Sale activities may be unavailable. We will post further updates as we can. Sorry for any inconvenience. — Sydney Credit Union (@SydCreditUnion) September 8, 2019

Kevin Stevenson, a shopper from Winnipeg, told Global News that when he went to make a purchase from a Petro-Canada, they had a sign indicating that Interac was down.

“Works at Rona. Well as long as it’s not a Credit Union. Seems to be a Credit Union problem.” said Stevenson.

Ontarian Jenn Modeland said that three debit machines didn’t work for her. “I’m with a Credit Union and two debit machines were Manulife ones; can’t remember the third ATM I tried,” wrote Modeland in a message to Global News.

WATCH: Fighting debit card fraud