Car crashes into East York house, driver flees the scene: Toronto police

Toronto police say they have located the driver of a car that smashed into an east-end home early Sunday after they allegedly fled the scene following the crash.

Police said officers were called to a house on Chisholm Avenue in East York at 4:16 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Images from the scene showed a black Mercedes sedan that crashed into the front of the home, causing significant damage.

READ MORE: Toronto police arrest 2 men after car crashes into Etobicoke home

“I was asleep upstairs in bed and it was about 4 a.m.,” Carolyn Cockburn, who lives in the house, told Global News.

“I could hear a car kind of skidding and I could tell there was something going fast around a corner and then there was a big ‘boom.’ The house shook and my smoke alarm went off.

“I just couldn’t believe it … I’ll tell you, it’s a shock.”

Cockburn was not injured in the crash.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident.

Investigators said they were able to determine the vehicle owner’s address and when they went to the home, the father of the person believed to be the driver told officers his son went to a hospital.

Police have since located him in hospital, the spokesperson said, but there is no word on what charges he may be facing.

WATCH: (Aug. 28) Man in life-threatening condition after car crashes into Mississauga pastry shop

Police said officers are looking at aggressive driving as the cause of the crash.

Cockburn, meanwhile, said she is concerned about what exactly is destroyed inside her home.

“There’s a lot of things in there that can’t be replaced by money,” she said.

She said she will likely be staying in a hotel or with family for the near future while structural engineers inspect the home.