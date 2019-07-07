Toronto police arrest 2 men after car crashes into Etobicoke home
Toronto police have arrested two men after a car crashed into a home in Etobicoke on Sunday.
Officers responded just before 1:30 p.m. to the area of Royal York Road and Evans Avenue, just south of The Queensway.
According to investigators, the two suspects drove a vehicle into the front of the house. Both occupants reportedly fled the scene and appeared to be injured from the incident, police added.
READ MORE: 1 injured after car crashes into home in Toronto’s east end
Police said they were able to locate the two men shortly after and that they appeared to be impaired.
Officers said the two suspects only suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.