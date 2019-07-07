Toronto police arrest 2 men after car crashes into Etobicoke home

Toronto police have arrested two men after a car crashed into a home in Etobicoke on Sunday.

Officers responded just before 1:30 p.m. to the area of Royal York Road and Evans Avenue, just south of The Queensway.

According to investigators, the two suspects drove a vehicle into the front of the house. Both occupants reportedly fled the scene and appeared to be injured from the incident, police added.

Police said they were able to locate the two men shortly after and that they appeared to be impaired.

Officers said the two suspects only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Update:

– units are OS, no serious injuries

– both males who fled vehicle have been located

– both are appear to be impaired and are now in custody

– Police breath technician on the way to help determine if they are impaired@TPS22Div #GO1265864^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 7, 2019