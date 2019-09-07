Woman, 40, identified as Toronto’s 44th homicide victim after investigation

Toronto police have identified Choiu-Shuang Cheng, 40 — also known as Susan — as the city’s 44th homicide victim.

Police said they responded to a home on Bonis Avenue in Scarborough on April 3rd at 11:30 a.m. when they found Cheng’s body in the residents.

Officials launched a suspicious death investigation with the assistance of homicide detectives.

Mansour Jalali, 53, was arrested on September 7th and was charged with first-degree murder.

Jalali appeared in a Toronto courtroom Saturday afternoon.

