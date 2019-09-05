Man dead after fight near north-end Toronto apartment, police say

Toronto police say a man is dead and another is injured after a fight near a north-end apartment.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to Wilson Avenue, just east of Jane Street, after 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of an assault. A spokesperson said police were told the fight happened near a gas station, which was blocked off by tape late Wednesday.

A man was found with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he was later pronounced dead. Police said a second man was subsequently taken to hospital.

Insp. Norm Proctor told Global News that as of Wednesday night, investigators didn’t have information on a potential suspect or suspects. However, he encouraged people in the area who may have seen something or may have video to contact authorities.

“The number one challenge is always to find witnesses who will come forward,” Proctor said.

“This is a busy intersection, a busy stretch of the road so there are no doubt many individuals who may have seen something.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

