Former Burnaby youth hockey coach arrested, faces child porn charges in Port Moody

A former youth hockey coach with the Burnaby Winter Club is facing multiple child pornography charges, the club’s president and Port Moody police have confirmed to Global News.

In a letter to parents Friday, Robert Ward says one of the club’s coaches from last year has been charged with possession of child pornography, telecommunication to lure a child under 16, and importing and distributing child pornography.

Ward says police informed the club of the charges and the ongoing investigation into the coach’s actions Thursday.

The name of the coach has not been released by either the club or police, citing a court publication ban.

Such bans are common for sex crime cases involving underage victims in order to protect their identities.

The club has reached out to parents of children who were coached by the accused, and is asking anyone who believes their child may be a victim to contact Port Moody police.

“This is very shocking and frankly scary news for our Club and our community, and no doubt you will have many questions upon receiving this information,” Ward writes in the letter to parents.

Ward confirmed the details contained in the letter in a phone call Friday evening.

In an email to Global News Saturday, Port Moody police confirmed “a very complex investigation that is active and ongoing,” but could not provide details due to the publication ban.

Police did say “protective conditions have been imposed on the suspect by the court.” Ward said those conditions include barring the former coach from areas where children may be present, including parks and schools.

The accused is also not being allowed anywhere near Burnaby Winter Club facilities, Ward says, and the club has ensured the former coach is no longer associated in any manner.

Ward says the club is working with legal counsel to determine whether the charges relate in any way to the suspect’s time as a coach.

The club’s “internal processes” and screening procedures for coaches and staff are also being reviewed, he adds.

“Like all coaches, the accused had to participate in criminal record and background screening, but this warrants a review of our screening processes and protocols of all staff, coaches and volunteers, to ensure we are using best practices,” Ward writes.

An information session for club members and parents is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m., which will also be attended by Port Moody police.

None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.