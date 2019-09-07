Winnipeg Jets sign goalie Eric Comrie to 2-year contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed a two-year contract with goaltender Eric Comrie for $700,000 annually.

Comrie, 24, played one start for the Jets in 2018-19 while playing 47 games for the Manitoba Moose.

On the Moose, he had a 25-20-2 record with two shutouts.

Comrie has appeared on the ice for the Jets in five games over the past three seasons.

Comrie is the first goaltender in Moose franchise history to play over 10,000 minutes and make over 5,000 saves in his career. He now ranks second on the club’s all-time leaderboard in career wins.