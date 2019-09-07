B.C. woman claims national horseshoe pitching championship in Texas tournament

A 22-year-old woman from Duncan is back home after winning the 2019 National Horseshoe Pitching Association World Tournament in Wichita Falls, Tex.

Lindsay Hodgins took home the top prize in early August, but she said luck has nothing to do with the win.

“It’s an individual sport, so if I throw bad, it’s on me, and only me,” she said Friday.

For Hodgins, who has autism spectrum disorder, that works in her favour. When she’s in the pit, she’s in the zone.

“A lot of the times, I focus harder on the things I do like,” she said.

That focus has helped her quickly move through the juniors into the ladies division, racking up titles along the way. The world championship was the only one left to conquer.

“I was expecting to maybe get fifth if I was lucky,” said Hodgins.

She kept putting ringers on, leaving the competition in the dust. She capped off the six days of pitching by winning a thrilling playoff.

Her grandfather, Wayne Hodgins, was there to witness the moment.

“It’s just unbelievable, and for her I don’t think it sank in for a week,” Wayne said.

As for Lindsay, she’s now back home practicing for the next competition — even though she’s won every prize available.

“There’s not really much left to conquer,” she said.