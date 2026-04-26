Raptors Lawson available to play vs. Cavaliers

TORONTO – A.J. Lawson of Brampton, Ont., has been cleared to play for the Toronto Raptors in today’s matinee.
He was listed as questionable with back spasms ahead of Game 4 of Toronto’s playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Head coach Darko Rajakovic said in a pre-game news conference that Lawson was available.
Lawson is averaging 1.3 points, 1.3 assists and 0.3 blocks for the Raptors in this series.
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He was promoted from a two-way contract to a full NBA deal ahead of the post-season.
Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026.
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