Raptors Lawson available to play vs. Cavaliers

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TORONTO – A.J. Lawson of Brampton, Ont., has been cleared to play for the Toronto Raptors in today’s matinee.

He was listed as questionable with back spasms ahead of Game 4 of Toronto’s playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said in a pre-game news conference that Lawson was available.

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Lawson is averaging 1.3 points, 1.3 assists and 0.3 blocks for the Raptors in this series.

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He was promoted from a two-way contract to a full NBA deal ahead of the post-season.

Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026.