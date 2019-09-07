Wildfire burning out of control west of Peachland

A wildfire is burning out of control 26 kilometres west of Peachland.

The Kathleen Mountain fire, which is north of the Princeton-Summerland Road, is currently estimated at eight hectares.

Air tankers, two helicopters, 14 firefighters and two pieces of heavy equipment are responding to the blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service said smoke may be visible in the Peachland and Kelowna areas, but no communities are threatened at present.