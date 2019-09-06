Vernon man in custody following knife incident at basketball court

Police say a Vernon man who allegedly threatened youths at a basketball court, while also producing a knife, is in custody.

The incident, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, occurred just before 10 a.m. Friday at Oval Park in Lumby.

There, police say the man allegedly produced a knife during a courtside argument.

RCMP added that approximately 30 youths were there at the time of the incident, but that no one was physically injured.

“After receiving the call, a North Okanagan RCMP front-line officer was at the park within minutes, where he took into custody the 28-year-old suspect male and seized two knives from his possession,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

“This is relatively a safe park and area for the youths to play in Lumby, and the RCMP is commending the youths for vacating the area immediately when the alleged knife was produced.”

Police said further investigation revealed the man had two outstanding warrants for previous weapon charges.

They added the suspect remains in custody and is facing possible charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.