Port Hope man charged after allegedly threatening estranged wife with knife

A Port Hope man is facing several charges after allegedly brandishing a knife at his estranged wife on Tuesday.

The Port Hope Police Service says that around 9 p.m., officers were called to a house for reports of a domestic incident. According to police, a 38-year-old man allegedly entered his estranged wife’s residence and threatened her with a knife.

READ MORE: Rama, Ont., man accused of forcible confinement, sexual assault in Peterborough

He then left the residence, police said.

Officers arrived and located the man near the house. He was arrested and charged with weapons dangerous to public peace, uttering threats, unlawfully being in a dwelling and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Cobourg on Wednesday.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, police said.

WATCH: #SheCouldBe anti-domestic violence program launched in Northumberland County