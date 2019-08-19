Crime
August 19, 2019 3:45 pm

Toronto police looking for man after large knife allegedly pulled at Bloor-Yonge station

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police released this security image of the suspect.

Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police have released images of a suspect after a man allegedly pulled out a large kitchen knife at Bloor-Yonge subway station Sunday.

Officers said the incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on board a TTC subway train.

Investigators allege the man was yelling, swearing and pacing around the subway car.

They said he then pulled out a knife from a duffel bag and continued pacing around the train.

According to officers, other passengers on the train alerted TTC officials who then called police.

By the time officers were on scene, police said the man placed the knife back into the duffel bag and fled the train and station before authorities arrived.

The suspect is described as five feet, ten inches tall, with a thin build, and straight black hair. Police said he was wearing a white T-shirt with “Canada” written on the front, black knee-length shorts and white flip-flop sandals. He was also carrying a black duffel bag.

– With files from Ryan Rocca

