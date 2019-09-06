Suspect wanted in armed extortion investigation allegedly fired shots at Vaughan law office

York Regional Police say officers are looking for a male suspect in an armed extortion and threats investigation who also allegedly shot at a Vaughan law office.

Police told Global News officers were called to a law firm on Rutherford Road near Highway 400 after 5 p.m. on Friday with reports shots were fired at the building while employees were inside. A spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident.

Investigators released footage of the suspect at the plaza on Friday. He was last seen wearing a red vest, a dark-coloured sweater and light-coloured pants.

The spokesperson said investigators determined the shots fired are connected to an incident on Aug. 29. Officers said at around 12:45 p.m. on that day, police were called to a parking lot where the law office is located after a woman was allegedly threatened.

“The victim had been sitting inside her vehicle … with the window down when a male suspect approached her from behind and stuck a firearm in the open window,” a statement released in August said.

“The suspect made several demands and threatened the victims then struck her with the firearm.”

Police said the suspect, who was described as being five-foot-seven, having a thin build and carrying a gold-coloured handgun, left at the time in a beige-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

SHOOTING IN VAUGHAN – Video of the suspect shooting into the plaza at 3550 Rutherford Road. Occurred at around 5pm this afternoon. Call 866-876-5423 x7441 with any tips. pic.twitter.com/9mVk0nTrWa — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 7, 2019