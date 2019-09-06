Elm Street weapons investigation reassigned to Major Crime Section: LPS

The Friday morning weapons investigation on Elm Street has been reassigned to members of the London Police Service’s Major Crime Section.

Police responded to the area of Elm Street at Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 6 just before 7 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police say a number of people were detained in relation to the incident, but have all been released unconditionally.

A firearm was recovered as a result of investigations.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

