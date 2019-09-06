Eddie Murphy reveals plans for 2020 stand-up comedy tour

Eddie Murphy revealed that he has plans for a stand-up tour in 2020.

“Next year I am going to tour, do some stand-up,” the comedian said on the Present Company with Krista Smith Netflix podcast.

Murphy, 58, did not reveal any details about dates, cities or when the official tour announcement will be released.

Murphy has many upcoming projects currently on the go.

His new upcoming Rudy Ray Moore biopic, Dolemite Is My Name, is screening at the Toronto Film Festival and is also set to appear in a Coming To America sequel.

He is set to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) in December. It will be Murphy’s first time back on SNL in 35 years.

Murphy mentioned returning to stand-up comedy in July while on Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

“I’m going to do it again,” he said about stand-up.

“Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working it out.”

