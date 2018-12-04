Eddie Murphy and fiancée welcome his 10th child

Eddie Murphy just welcomed his 10th child.

Confirmed by his rep, the actor, 57, and his fiancée welcomed Max Charles Murphy on Friday, weighing in at 6 lbs., 11 oz.

“Both mother and son are doing well,” the rep said.

The couple, who are also parents to Izzy, 2, announced they were expecting in August. A month later, Butcher stepped out with a giant engagement ring.

Butcher and Murphy met on the set of 2006’s Big Momma’s House 2, but didn’t start dating until 2012.

Murphy has eight other children from his previous relationships. The Saturday Night Live alum shares son Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely; daughters Bria, 28, Shayne, 24, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16, and son Miles, 26, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy; son Christian, 28, with Tamara Hood; and daughter Angel, 11, with Spice Girl Mel B.

“They’re grown. I wouldn’t say ‘old.’ None of my children are grey and balding,” Murphy told Entertainment Tonight about his kids in 2016. “The brightest part of my life is my kids. My world revolves around them — even the old, grey bald ones.”