Eddie Murphy to return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ for first time in 35 years

Saturday Night Live will soon be returning to Global with its 45th season and NBC is revealing the first batch of stars who’ll be hosting — including a former cast member who hasn’t appeared on the show in 35 years.

According to an NBC press release, Eddie Murphy will return to host the late-night sketch show that propelled him to fame, marking the first time he’s appeared on SNL since 1984; Murphy will be hosting this year’s holiday episode in December, when he’ll possibly resurrect such beloved characters as Buckwheat, Gumby and Mr. Robinson.

Meanwhile, Woody Harrelson will be kicking off the new season as host of the season premiere on Sept. 28, joined by musical guest Billie Eilish.

The following week, Fleabag star/creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will make her SNL debut on Oct. 5, with Taylor Swift performing on the musical stage. The singer tweeted with excitement on Monday: “Ever since I saw Fleabag, I’ve been all ‘I can’t wait to see this woman host SNL and it’s happening now + I get to be there too = I am in shambles.”

Ever since I saw Fleabag, I’ve been all ‘I can’t wait to see this woman host @nbcsnl’ and it’s happening now + I get to be there too = I am in shambles. 😭🙏 Oct 5th 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/VcZeuXWKuc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star David Harbour will host the Oct. 12 edition, joined by Camila Cabello.

Kristen Stewart, who made her debut as SNL host in 2017, will return to host the Nov. 2 show, with a musical guest still to be announced.

And for the first time in 35 years, Murphy will be back on the show that gave him his big break in comedy, to host the Dec. 21 show. The holiday show has yet to confirm a musical guest; but Murphy will presumably be promoting his first film for Netflix, Dolemite Is My Name!, which has yet to reveal its drop date.

The 45th season of Saturday Night Live will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

