Brian Gallant to resign legislature seat by Oct. 7

Former New Brunswick premier Brian Gallant has announced he will officially resign his seat in the riding of Shediac Bay-Dieppe by Oct. 7 — the fifth anniversary of the day he was sworn in as the head the provincial government.

“I have cherished every moment that I have had the privilege to sit in the New Brunswick Legislature to represent the people of Shediac Bay-Dieppe and the former riding of Kent,” wrote Gallant in a Facebook post published Friday afternoon.

“Together, we tackled and reversed the province’s economic decline and improved the quality of life here in New Brunswick.”

Gallant resigned as the leader of the New Brunswick Liberal party after his government failed to form a minority government in the weeks following the Sept. 24, 2018 provincial election.

The man who replaced Gallant leader, Kevin Vickers, thanked the former premier for his service to the province.

“I join with his former colleagues and friends in offering my best wishes as he undertakes the next exciting chapter of his life,” said Vickers in a statement.

The new Liberal leader did not rule out a run for Gallant’s soon-to-be-vacant seat.

“The decision on the timing of a by-election is of course the Premier’s decision. And, when the Premier calls that by-election the Liberal Party of New Brunswick will be ready for it,” said Vickers.

Gallant announced in August that he’d accepted a position as a special advisor to Ryerson’s president on topic including innovation, cybersecurity and law.