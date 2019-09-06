Man accused of murdering Hamilton Father extradited to Canada, makes first court appearance

Toronto police say Akil Whyte, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a Toronto homicide, made his first court appearance on Thursday after being extradited from the U.S.

Detectives from Toronto homicide say they picked up Whyte from the U.S. Marshal Service in Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday, before appearing in a downtown courtroom facing a first-degree murder charge.

Whyte, 25, is accused in the shooting death of a Hamilton, Ont., man at a parking lot in Toronto’s north end on April 21, 2017.

Toronto police said 33-year-old Leonard Pinnock was shot multiple times by two men while sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle on Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue.

Police, at the time, released a graphic surveillance video of the shooting in May with the hope that someone could recognize the suspects.

In the video, two men can be seen approaching the vehicle from Bowie Street and firing several rounds.

Investigators have yet to release exactly when and where Whyte was arrested in the U.S.

— With files from Jessica Patton, Gabby Rodrigues