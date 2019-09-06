5 things to watch for in the Stampeders – Eskimos rematch

All three phases of the Calgary Stampeders (6-4) were performing well on Labour Day in their home win over Alberta rival Edmonton Eskimos (6-5). And just five days later, they’re at it again in the rematch at Commonwealth Stadium.

Here are 5 things to look for in the Week 13 Stamps-Esks game:

Near perfection: The Stampeders played a near perfect game last week in Calgary. They scored first, they never trailed, had 0 turnovers, 0 sacks allowed, created a big edge in field position, drew fewer penalties, led in 2nd down conversion percentage and outgained Edmonton 461 yards to 265. Execute like that in Edmonton and the white horse will ride again. Reggie Begelton: The hottest receiver in the CFL reached more than 130 yards for the second straight week and has 18 catches for 311 yards and 5 touchdowns over that time. If he gets double teamed, receiver Eric Rogers should be in line for a big game. Trevor Harris and Bo Levi Mitchell: The Stampeders have to get in the head of Edmonton’s quarterback. He has never beaten the Stamps in 10 starts (8-0-2). QB Mitchell was good in his return to the Stamps lineup last Monday, but he says he can be even better. Tough to win back-to-back: Is it? Yes, the Stamps lost the rematch game last season when the two teams combined for 90 points in a thrilling 48-42 game. It was the highest scoring game ever between the two provincial rivals. However, the Stamps are 12-3 in their last 15 trips to Commonwealth Stadium and they have won 10 of the last 12 Labour Day rematches. Ka’Deem Carey: The Stamps running back lit up the Edmonton defense on Monday. However, the Eskimos defense has been lit up on the ground in their last three games giving up 139 yards to the Toronto Argonauts, 189 yards to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and 201 yards to the Stamps. The Stamps have added Don Jackson to the backfield for the rematch to give Edmonton something else to think about.

