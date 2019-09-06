Alberta can delay wage arbitration talks with unions, Appeal Court says

The Alberta Court of Appeal has set aside an injunction that stopped the government from delaying wage arbitration for thousands of public-sector employees.

A judge granted the injunction in July when the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees challenged new legislation that put the talks on hold.

The union argued the legislation violated bargaining agreements, which promised wage arbitration talks after two years.

The United Conservative government said it needed to hear from a government-appointed panel first on the province’s finances.

In a 2-1 decision, the Appeal Court ruled that the judge’s decision to grant the injunction rested on errors of principle and was unreasonable.

A dissenting justice said she saw no reason to question the judge’s ruling that a delay could lead to irreparable harm in future contract negotiations.

President of the AUPE said the group is disappointed in the court ruling but encouraged by the split decision.

Guy Smith also said legal action isn’t workers’ only recourse. He said members have been coming together to show their concerns through a number of rallies and protests across the province.

Alberta’s finance minister said the legal decision is a positive result for taxpayers.

“We introduced Bill 9 because Albertans rightly expect that the government would have the full picture of the province’s economic situation before engaging in public sector compensation discussions,” Travis Toews said in a statement.

“This decision ensures government can make fully informed and prudent economic decisions in the interest of both taxpayers and workers during a time of fiscal restraint.”

