RCMP looking for armed robbery suspect in Eel River Crossing, N.B.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, a man armed with a knife entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said no one was injured.

The man is described as being approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a grey Helly Hansen hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The man spoke French.

The RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owner and/or driver of a grey SUV that was seen leaving the area around the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident or the grey SUV is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.