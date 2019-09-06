1 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle collision near Almonte

A woman died and three people were injured in a serious collision near Almonte Friday morning.

Ottawa and Lanark County paramedics were called to the intersection of March Road and Greystone Drive around 8:45 a.m. Friday after a three-vehicle collision.

An unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and Lanark County paramedics took another unidentified adult to hospital.

Ottawa paramedics attended to another woman in her 50s, who had multiple fractures. She was taken to Ottawa Civic Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Another woman in the same vehicle was said to be in stable condition and paramedics took her to Ottawa Civic to treat a fracture.

OPP are not releasing the identities of those involved and would not release any more details at this time.

March Road is closed while police investigate.