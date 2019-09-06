Crime
September 6, 2019 11:43 am

Barrie police searching for suspect following reported break-in at Great Canadian Bagel

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Barrie police are searching for a male suspect following a reported break-in at the Great Canadian Bagel during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Officers responded to the business at 411 Bayfield Street at 12:59 a.m. to find the front door of the store smashed, police say.

According to officers, contents of the cash register were obtained.

From the surveillance video that was acquired, police are describing the suspect to be five-foot-nine in height, wearing black pants, a grey shirt with a red stripe under the arm, black gloves, and a blue and yellow baseball hat.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Thompson of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2707, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

