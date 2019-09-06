Homicide detectives called to South Surrey after man killed in shooting

Homicide investigators were called to South Surrey early Friday morning for a fatal shooting.

Surrey RCMP said it happened about half an hour after midnight, on 160 Street near 16th Avenue.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from gunshots wounds. Attempts to revive the man failed.

Mounties said the shooting appears to be the result of an altercation between two people who knew one another, adding that they do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

The incident is not believed to to be linked to the street level gang conflict which has continued to plague Surrey, investigators said.

Investigators have not confirmed what Global News has learned from a source: that the shooting was the result of a domestic incident between roommates.

It was not immediately clear if police had a suspect in custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed, and police said traffic in the area would be affected for some time, with 160th Street closed between 16th Avenue and Alder Place.

It’s the latest in a string of violent incidents in South Surrey.

Last week, police were called when bullet holes were found in vehicles, and the region also saw a fatal stabbing and fatal shooting in August.