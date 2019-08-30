Police investigating after bullet holes found in 2 cars in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP is investigating after several bullet holes were discovered in two vehicles parked in the city’s south.

Police say the damage was reported Friday around 1:45 p.m. in the 2500-block of 164 Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find “evidence of a shooting” hours before, which had not been reported to police.

RCMP say no one appears to have been injured in the shooting, and no other damage has been reported.

Despite the investigation being in its early stages, police believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

