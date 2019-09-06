Pizza delivery drivers victims in 2 separate car thefts: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts involving pizza delivery drivers on the job.

Two cars were taken in a 48-hour period, according to police, with the first late Wednesday evening in the area of Winona Road and Highway 8 as a driver arrived at a home to drop off a delivery.

Investigators say not long after the driver walked to the doorway of the home, he saw a man get into his 2007 Mazda 3 sedan, with the keys already in the ignition, and drive off. That vehicle has since been recovered.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating storefront crash in east end at King and Ottawa

The second vehicle was reported taken around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night near Lockport Way and North Service Road. The complainant said his 2018 Hyundai Tucson was stolen in a similar manner while delivering a pizza.

That driver also left his keys in the ignition, and it was later discovered the homeowner had not actually ordered delivery, say detectives.

Police say despite the similarities between the incidents, there’s no evidence to confirm they are related.

In light of both cars having keys in their ignition, investigators are reminding vehicle owners that the best deterrent to an automobile theft is to remove keys and lock vehicle doors when leaving them unattended.

Anyone with information on either incident can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2920.

WATCH: Former Google engineer now Uber employee charged with tech theft