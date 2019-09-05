Hamilton police investigating storefront crash in east end at King and Ottawa

Hamilton police are investigating after two vehicles were involved in a storefront crash at a Circle K on King Street East Thursday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of King and Ottawa streets.

One person has been transported to hospital.

HPS investigating a vehicle collision into a store front at 1460 King St. E. Expect to see emergency vehicles causing traffic congestion. One person transported to hospital. investigation continues. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/rDMrgrMCfr — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 5, 2019

There are no details on what caused the crash.

More to come…

