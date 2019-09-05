Hamilton
September 5, 2019 4:19 pm
Updated: September 5, 2019 4:26 pm

Hamilton police investigating storefront crash in east end at King and Ottawa

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police are investigating a crash on King Street at Ottawa.

Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating after two vehicles were involved in a storefront crash at a Circle K on King Street East Thursday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of King and Ottawa streets.

One person has been transported to hospital.

There are no details on what caused the crash.

More to come…

