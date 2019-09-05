Education
Musician Robbie Robertson given key to the city by Toronto Mayor John Tory

Toronto Mayor John Tory, left, presents Robbie Robertson with a key to the city during a TIFF press conference in Toronto on Thursday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
TORONTO – Canadian musician Robbie Robertson now has the key to his Toronto “‘hood.”

Robertson accepted a golden key to the City of Toronto on Thursday ahead of the premiere of a documentary celebrating his career.

Mayor John Tory dropped by a press conference for “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band” to present the tribute.

Tory called the 76-year-old guitarist and film composer a “pioneer” who came from “humble beginnings” to become a global icon.

The mayor also cited Robertson’s experience working at the Canadian National Exhibition among his contributions to the city.

In accepting the ceremonial honour, Robertson said Toronto is his “‘hood,” and he’s touched to now hold the key.

