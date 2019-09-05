Father of B.C. triple-murder suspect views ‘difficult’ video recorded before son’s death

The father of one of two young B.C. men accused of murdering three people in northern B.C. this summer has viewed a video of his son’s final statement.

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod’s bodies were found on Aug. 7, near the northern Manitoba town of Gillam. An autopsy determined they died by suicide.

Lawyer Sarah Leamon, who was retained by Schmegelsky’s father, Alan, previously described the video as Bryer’s “last will and testament.”

Leamon said that Mr. Schmegelsky was permitted to view the video on Thursday, following negotiations with the RCMP that included signing a non-disclosure agreement about the video’s content.

“Obviously my client was emotional,” Leamon said.

“He had the reaction that you would expect from any father viewing something that’s very difficult for him to view. Certainly it’s not an easy thing.”

Leamon said she was pleased that an agreement had been reached with Mounties that would protect the integrity of the investigation, “but also acknowledges my client’s parental rights.”

Leamon previously told Global News that Mounties told her that Schmegelsky’s mother had either viewed or been made aware of the contents of the video, which allegedly details how Bryer wanted his body dealt with after his death.

“The RCMP will not be discussing any private communications or discussions we have had with families connected with this file,” said B.C. RCMP spokesperson Janelle Shoihet in an email.

“We are still committed to providing an update, however we have no definitive plans as to what will form that update, nor when the update will be provided.”

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were the subjects of a nationwide manhunt for nearly a month, after police linked them to the deaths of Leonard Dyck, Lucas Fowler and Chyna Deese.

Dyck’s body was found July 19, south of Dease Lake, while Deese and Fowler were found four days earlier on the side of the Alaska Highway, more than 450 kilometres east of where Dyck’s body was found.

The RCMP has yet to release details on what led to the pair, who had initially been treated as missing persons, becoming suspects.